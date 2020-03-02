rydel-lynch-&-capron-funk-host-their-engagement-social-gathering-at-a-roller-rink!

Rydel Lynch and finance Capron Funk are celebrating their engagement!

The cute duo glimpse like they had so significantly entertaining at their engagement party on Sunday night (March 1) at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, Calif.

Rydel and Capron invited some of their closest close friends and relatives, together with Rydel‘s siblings Ross, Riker, Rocky and Ryland.

“definitely the very best engagement get together i have been to 😜✨ @capronfunk,” Rydel wrote on her Instagram.

Just after roller skating, the team of training course experienced to close their evening at In n Out!

Congratulations all over again to Rydel and Capron!