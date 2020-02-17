[ryoyu-kobayashi-finishes-powering-stefan-kraft-in-most-up-to-date-earth-cup-celebration]

Bad MITTERNDORF, AUSTRIA – Defending ski jumping Entire world Cup men’s winner Ryoyu Kobayashi concluded 2nd on Sunday at the rear of Globe Cup leader Stefan Kraft of Austria.

On a working day when the 2nd round of jumps had to be deserted due to strong wind, Kobayashi leapt 242.5 meters but acquired rather small marks from the judges to gain 231.nine details, just .7 powering Kraft, who gained his third party of the time. Timi Zajc of Slovenia was third, an additional one.eight back again.

“I really relished this weekend, these days my concentration was far better than yesterday, Kobayashi instructed fis-ski.com, the International Ski Federation’s official web page. “I will retain on battling for the general Globe Cup title this season.”

Kraft potential customers the Entire world Cup standings with 1,273 factors. Karl Geiger of Germany, who was sixth, is second with one,135, whilst Kobayashi, who also has three wins this time, moved up to 3rd with one,045.

“It was unquestionably not straightforward these days. When you are at the best of the hill you can notify that it’s windy and tricky,” Kraft told the federation’s website. “I just cannot say if it was the proper selection to cancel because you really don’t have sufficient info about the conditions when you are up there. But it was a great working day for me. Sometimes you feel: Why did I choose this activity, but correct now every little thing operates out fine for me and I enjoy being a member of the team.”