Ryoyu Kobayashi third in the Ski Jumping World Cup The Austrian Stefan Kraft triumphs in Sapporo

SAPPORO – Ryoyu Kobayashi finished third in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo on Sunday when Austrian Stefan Kraft won the second of two competitions in northern Japan at the weekend.

Kraft, who was runner-up on Saturday, was the outstanding performer in difficult conditions on Okurayama Hill. He jumped twice 139 meters to 268.5 points, 21.1 in front of the German Stephan Leyhe.

“I love this hill, I always jump well in Sapporo and today’s competition was my best this winter,” said Kraft, who won three times here.

Kobayashi, last year’s overall World Cup winner, scored 239 points after jumping 128.5 and 132 meters.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I was able to mix strength with stability.” Overall, my jumping was not bad at all and it felt good, ”said Kobayashi, who won 15th place in the World Cup the day before from compatriot Yukiya Sato.

Sato was 16th on Sunday with 208.5 points and his brother Keiichi in 12th place with 216.8 points.