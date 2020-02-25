ryu-deok-hwan-thanks-moon-geun-younger-for-supporting-his-approaching-drama-with-kim-website-positioning-hyung

Moon Geun Youthful despatched a espresso truck to the established of “Nobody Knows” to clearly show her support for Ryu Deok Hwan!

On February 25, Ryu Deok Hwan shared photographs on Instagram of him posing in entrance of the espresso truck. He additional, “Thank you to Moon Geun Youthful who I’m always happy of. Many thanks to you, I’m sensation tremendous happy!”

The banner on top rated of the truck cheers on actor Ryu Deok Hwan and the staff of “Nobody Knows.” Referring to Ryu Deok Hwan’s character in the future thriller law enforcement drama, the banner to his right suggests, “Sun Woo’s espresso store is now open up. Remember to appreciate and obtain energy! From actress Moon Geun Younger.”

The identical-aged previous little one actors have continued their friendship right after showing up in the 2004 film “My Minimal Bride” jointly.

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March two at nine: 40 p.m. KST and will be accessible on Viki!

