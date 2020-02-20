[ryu-deok-hwan-thanks-uhm-ji-won-for-displaying-aid-for-his-new-drama]

Uhm Ji Received showed her help for Ryu Deok Hwan’s impending drama “Nobody Knows”!

On February 20, the actor shared pics of a espresso truck that was sent to the established of his approaching drama. Referring to Uhm Ji Won’s name and “uhm ji,” which is the Korean phrase for “thumb,” Ryu Deok Hwan wrote, “Uhm Ji, Uhm Ji, Uhm Ji Gained! Thank you! Uhm Ji Just one!” and additional a few thumbs-up emojis.

The banner on the remaining mentioned, “Good luck to two individuals I adore so much, Deok Hwan and director Jung Heum! To the employees and actors of ‘Nobody Is aware of,’ remember to delight in a cup of espresso.”

One more banner to the suitable explained, “D-11 right until ‘Nobody Understands.’ I would like you terrific results! My adore Deok Hwan is the finest. I’m so curious about your performing and so seeking forward to the director’s directing.” Wishing the greatest for her latest tvN drama and “Nobody Is aware of,” she included, Let us triumph collectively with ‘The Cursed.’”

Ryu Deok Hwan and Uhm Ji Received earlier starred in the 2009 thriller film “Private Eye” alongside one another. The actress also labored with director Uh Jung Heum in the 2017 SBS sequence “Distorted.”

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March 2, and will be accessible on Viki!

Test out the most current teaser underneath:

