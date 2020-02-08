Ryunosuke Kuroda: gallop in dressage

28-year-old Ryunosuke Kuroda, who has improved his riding skills in Europe over the past seven and a half years, is now hoping to represent Japan in the team dressage competitions at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Hyogo Prefect American, who currently lives in the Netherlands, left the university in 2012 to practice his riding skills in Germany, arguably the most attractive travel destination in the world for everyone involved in equestrian sport.

“I played kyūdō (Japanese archery) in school, but then I started riding because of my mother when I was late. She did it with her friends as a hobby, but when they started to focus more on golf, she had no one to walk with. I volunteered as a good son, ”laughs Kuroda. “Within six months, as a driver, I had reached level 10 (in the skill level), which was pretty quick. But then my studies took over and I had to take a break from sport.”

Later, during a trip to Germany with his parents in 2011, Kuroda’s interest in riding was reawakened.

“I saw the World Championship for young dressage horses in Verden,” he recalls. “So I decided to take it up again.”

After this competition in Verden, Kuroda had the opportunity to speak with Yuko Kitai, a Japanese dressage rider, who finished ninth at the 2008 Beijing Games and 45th in the individual dressage competitions. Still a teenager and impressed with his potential, he suggested moving to Germany to take his driving skills to the next level.

Although Kuroda had traveled a lot with his family as a child, he had never really wanted to move abroad. He considered Japan “the most comfortable place in the world” and added that it had “the best food”. But after meeting Kitai, he considered living overseas.

“Your words gave me a lot of confidence and I started thinking about living in Germany,” says Kuroda. “I discussed it with my parents and my mother told me that I could go back to university with the elder, but riding, if I wanted to take it seriously, was not something I could easily come back to later in life. “

A year after meeting with Kitai, it was also announced that Tokyo would host the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Japan is not particularly strong in equestrian sport, so I thought I could do it if I had trained properly,” Kuroda recalls. “That meant going abroad.”

At the age of 20, Kuroda moved to Warendorf, a small town in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is known as Germany’s “horse capital”. As the location of the German Equestrian Federation, the ninth largest sports association in the country, there is also a famous stud farm and several stables.

Although it was a great place to train for Kuroda and he appreciated the beauty of the area, especially the well-preserved medieval town center, he admits that it was difficult to settle there.

“I was homesick,” he recalls. “Aside from training, it felt like there wasn’t much to do. Few people spoke English and at that time I could only get greetings in German. Even going to McDonalds was a struggle.”

However, that changed after he moved to the port city of Hamburg in summer 2013.

“It was much livelier as the second largest city in the country and the port reminded me of Kobe (Hyogo Prefecture),” he says. “I also had a different attitude. I had become more used to life in Germany and I spoke the language much better to make things easier. “

Although Kuroda clearly enjoyed his life in the city with the nickname Gate to the World, he was determined to develop his riding skills. When he had the opportunity to train with Jonny Hilberath, head coach of the German national dressage team, in Bremen, he knew that it was too good an offer to refuse. He held on again and made his way to Bremen, a few hours from Hamburg, where he stayed two years before leaving Germany for the Netherlands in autumn 2018.

“Bremen was a wonderful place to live. It was a warm atmosphere and I learned so much from my trainer there. When it comes to dressage, I think the most important thing is to have a good horse that you can work with, ”says Kuroda. “Bellatre, a talented liver chestnut mare, became available because her owner (Olympic silver medalist) Imke Bartels was pregnant. She reluctantly agreed to sell Bellatre and later I moved to Hooge Mierde in the Netherlands because it is important not to change the environment of a horse. “

It meant reclimatizing to another small European city, but Kuroda got involved easily.

“Hooge Mierde is very clean and comfortable with a strong internet connection, which is (for me) essential,” he says. “People speak English well and are friendly. I found it wherever I was in the Netherlands. “

However, the coffee shops selling legal marijuana in the Netherlands were surprising.

“I had the impression that it would be dark and scary places,” he admits. “But from what I’ve seen, they’re usually trendy and modern. Of course, as an athlete, I only look from the outside.”

Apart from the fact that some goods, especially petrol, are heavily taxed, Kuroda seems to be satisfied with the development in his adopted home. Since there are many Japanese restaurants, he no longer misses local food as much as before and has worked on his own cooking skills. He recently taught a friend’s sister how to make soba for a Japanese gourmet competition. She finished second, he says, and just missed a free trip to Tokyo.

He hopes to be in Tokyo this summer for the Olympic team’s dressage competition. Three members plus a reserve will be selected for the event in June.

“I am not confident, but I will give everything to be there,” he says. “It is unlikely that we (the Japanese team) will rise in the ranking, but to be able to compete against the top nations like Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain on such a large stage would be a wonderful experience.”