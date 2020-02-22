[S & # 39 land three- Bristol R]

A few aims in the next half observed Sunderland keep on his good form with a deserved 3- victory in excess of the Bristol Rovers of 10 men.

They were being at the best, while Rovers' protection was only broken the moment Abu Ogogo was expelled. Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke and Luke O & # 39 Nien got a ninth 12-recreation victory to choose the Black Cats to fourth area in League Just one.

For long intervals, Phil Parkinson's males could not critically disturb goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. No a person was on hand to turn dwelling an desirable Denver Hume ball throughout the goalkeeper's mouth, Wyke shot himself at the nearby post and O & # 39 Nien headed for centimeters when he found the centre of Hume.

But at the appointed time, referee Ben Toner dismissed Ogogo, who had hit Chris Maguire off the ball, and 13 minutes later on the floodgates opened.

Gooch added the closing touch to a beautiful pass shift, stepping sideways soon after a go from the appropriate, and Wyke quickly doubled the guide when he rounded Blackman.

It was 3- when Chris Maguire hit the ground on the proper, throwing the ball back to O & # 39 Nien, and his hard work was diverted extensive prior to hitting the web.