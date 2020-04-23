S.Africa’s itinerant garbage borrowers have lost their lives in lockdown

SOWETO – They operate one of the most important services in South Africa, collecting recyclables that would otherwise fill the country’s garbage cans and burden municipal waste collection, but coronavirus lockdown has left thousands of garbage-free waste.

The shutdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa that began on March 20, and extended until April 30, is among the most difficult in the world. It forbids anyone other than the essential workers who leave their homes except to buy food or medicine.

However, although municipal garbage collectors are classified as essential workers, authorities do not include pedestrian garbage strolls on the streets of Johannesburg pulling heavy loads with more than three quarters of the total. city ​​recycling.

For the past decade, 55-year-old grandmother Abigail Kubheka has been up at 3 a.m. every morning at her home in Soweto town. He walks about 10 miles a day to scavenge for recyclable trash and load it into his cart.

“If you leave later, you will get nothing,” he told Reuters in a Soweto yard where other waste he was working on was plastic from glass bottles and aluminum cans.

Even when he goes to church on Sunday, he carries a garbage bag to cover any promising return items. In addition to doing wonders for her fitness, her activities have enabled her to feed, dress and educate three children – one of whom is already at university – and support two grandchildren.

But with the lockdown, everything dried up.

“People think the junk is low, but I can see it well. I’m healthy and I’m free,” he said. “Now I just sit at home because we can’t work.”

A spokesperson for the environmental ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A 2016 report by South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimates that there are 90,000 waste in the country, notorious for having the worst levels of wealth and poverty in the world.

The same report says they collect 80-90% of South Africa’s recycled paper and packaging, saving municipal authorities 750 million rand ($ 39.54 million) a year.

Another report by the body of the plastics industry in South Africa puts plastic recycling at 46% in 2018, compared to just 31% across Europe, thanks largely to the efforts of wastes.

Wastepicking also fills the bowels in a country with 30 percent unemployment and large families often depend on a single loaf. Adelina Nkopane, who works at Kubheka, draws 1,000 rand a week – a good wage in South Africa.

“Since locking up, I don’t have the money to buy food or pay my rent. My husband doesn’t work and I don’t manage to save money for more than a few days. It’s a disaster,” he said, before putting up a sack full of plastic drinks.

Instead, he is lining up for government food handouts. “If they just let us work and we respect the rules and they give us masks, we can be happy,” he said. ($ 1 = 18.9697 rand) (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)