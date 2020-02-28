%MINIFYHTMLde1d52735b4b5a70f22541c4bd4b507e11%

Republicans in the US condition of South Carolina are urged to vote tactically in the Democratic principal of South Carolina.

Activists call it "Procedure Chaos 2020,quot and encourage people to vote for Bernie Sanders, as they believe that that the socialist democrat will not be capable to defeat President Donald Trump in the November elections.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera stories from Charleston, South Carolina.