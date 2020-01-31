S. Illinois plans to extend the series against Drake

Southern Illinois (12-10, 6-3) vs Drake (15-7, 5-4)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: Southern Illinois expects fifth win in a row against Drake. The last MVC loss in southern Illinois was on January 16 against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 64-48. Drake lost in his last game on the road against Indiana State 58-56.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have together achieved 51 percent of team values ​​this season, including 63 percent of all Salukis points in the last five games.

CREATE OPENS: Roman Penn has completed 46 percent of all Drake Field Goals in the last three games. The Junior Guard has 13 field goals and 20 assists in these games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: South Illinois is 6-0 if at least four of its players score in double digits, and 6:10 if the team misses this mark. Drake is 8-0 if four or more players score double-digit points and 7: 7 a year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Drake have won their last 11 home games, missing 64.1 points and averaging 78.2 points.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Southern Illinois held opposing teams at 60.3 points per game, the lowest among all MVC teams.

