[s.korea-experiences-210-new-coronavirus-cases,-raising-full-to-three,736,-states-kcdc]

Youngsters putting on masks to reduce speaking to Covid-19 on a frozen river through the Ice Competition in Hwacheon, South Korea, February 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 1 — South Korea claimed 210 new coronavirus cases this afternoon area time, elevating the country’s total bacterial infections to three,736, the Korea Centers for Sickness Management and Avoidance (KCDC) said.

The up-to-date quantities extra to the 376 recorded before in the day. KCDC also documented an 18th death linked to the virus. — Reuters