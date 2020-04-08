S.Korea imposes new restrictions on coronavirus travel, announces $ 29.5m in business assistance

SEOUL – The South Korean government on Wednesday said it would increase restrictions on people traveling overseas to prevent new coronavirus infections, and announced new stimulus measures for exporters of the injured.

South Korea temporarily suspends visa waivers for citizens of countries that have imposed a travel ban on South Koreans, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

The change will affect travelers from at least 88 countries, including Australia, Canada, Russia, and France, among others.

“While maintaining the foundation of our openness, we will strengthen travel restrictions under the principles of equality,” he said.

South Korea, praised for its swift response to the pandemic, recorded a total of 10,384 coronavirus cases as of midnight on Tuesday, with 200 deaths.

Chung also said the government would impose restrictions on foreigners traveling to South Korea for “unnecessary visits,” but was not detailed.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the government will make an additional 36 trillion won ($ 29.5 billion) worth of cheap loans available for exporters infected with coronavirus.

Speaking at a policy meeting with economic leaders, Moon said businesses and domestic demand damaged by the coronavirus pandemic deserve further support the government plans to provide through policy banks, benefits on taxes and other measures.

The loan guarantee will be extended for exporters, while the loan will be issued for small businesses. Fresh measures worth the 17.7 trillion won will be released to boost consumption and support domestic demand, he added, without specifying.

Wednesday’s announcement adds to the planned economic rescue package of 100 trillion winners ($ 80 billion) in late March designed to help companies and lay floors under the stock and bond market crash. .

On Thursday the state-run Korea Health Industry Development Institute will host an online presentation for about 400 health officials and medical experts from 13 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Italy, it said. of the foreign minister.

The presentation will outline measures for measuring South Korea’s coronavirus, which has won praise after the country reduced the rate of daily cases from more than 900 in late February to 50 per day this week.

“We are getting requests from many countries for us to share our findings on the coronavirus response,” a foreign ministry official told Reuters.

($ 1 = 1,219.6500 wins) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Hyonhee Shin, Sangmi Cha, and Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Raissa Kasolowsky)