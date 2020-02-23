[s.korea-reports-123-new-coronavirus-cases,-fourth-death]

This handout photograph taken February 19, 2020 exhibits South Korean overall health officers sporting protective fits and spraying disinfectant in entrance of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the Daegu. — Daegu Metropolitan Town Namgu handout pic

SEOUL, Feb 23 — South Korea described 123 new verified coronavirus cases and a fourth demise from the virus, getting whole bacterial infections to 556, the Korea Facilities for Illness and Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported now.

More than 50 % the supplemental scenarios have been identified to be linked to a Shincheonji Church of Jesus congregation in the south-jap city of Daegu immediately after a 61-12 months-old female recognised as “Patient 31” who attended companies at the church analyzed positive for the virus final week. The woman experienced no recent document of abroad vacation.

South Korea’s earlier circumstances were connected to China but the new bacterial infections centre on Daegu, a metropolis of about two.5 million, and a hospital in Cheongdo, a county with about 43,000 folks.

In response to the new sharp rise in conditions, KCDC selected equally the town of Daegu and Cheongdo county as “special treatment zones” on Friday.

Because the initial outbreak on January 20, four have died from the virus in South Korea. The fourth affected person who died now was a 57-yr-aged gentleman who was at the Cheongdo medical center, in accordance to KCDC.

A day earlier, nine of the 39 South Korean Catholics who experienced absent on a pilgrimage to Israel before this month had been confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Catholic churches in the metropolitan areas of Daegu and Gwangju and somewhere else have suspended mass and other gatherings.

The coronavirus originated in China and has unfold to a lot more than two dozen nations. China has documented 76,936 situations and 2,442 fatalities, in accordance to information by way of yesterday. — Reuters