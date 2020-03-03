[s.-korean-sect-chief-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-as-600-new-conditions-reported]

Lee Guy-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, attends a information conference in Gapyeong, South Korea March 2, 2020. — Yonhap pic through Reuters

SEOUL, March three — South Korean wellbeing authorities mentioned right now the chief of a religious sect has tested destructive for coronavirus, immediately after he was taken to a “drive-through” take a look at internet site late yesterday amid scrutiny above how his church turned the centre of the outbreak.

Lee Person-hee, who founded and heads the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, apologised yesterday and known as the epidemic a “great calamity” but refused to be examined by community authorities till a area governor threatened to drag him by drive to be examined.

A member of a department of the church, acknowledged as Individual 31, was the first of a wave of bacterial infections to strike the state in the latest months that has developed to 4,812 instances as of Tuesday. The church’s suspected function in the outbreak has induced general public anger.

South Korea these days reported 600 new coronavirus circumstances and 3 far more deaths from the virus, in accordance to the Korea Centres for Sickness Handle and Prevention (KCDC).

The outbreak is the most significant outside of China, with most of them centred in the metropolis of Daegu, wherever a department of the Shincheonji church is dependent, and a lot of of the conditions pursuing the 31st affected person experienced ties to the congregation there.

Lee was taken late yesterday to one of the a lot of examination websites set up around the region in which people can continue being in their motor vehicles even though getting samples taken, according to Mayor Kim Jong-cheon of the city of Gwacheon, in which the church’s headquarters is found.

The take a look at outcome came again destructive, an official at province of Gyeonggi said, inquiring not to be named for the reason that he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Shincheonji Church headquarters advised Reuters they also found out about Lee’s examination effects from nearby media and had no more comment.

The church and Lee himself have come under rigorous scrutiny and escalating anger, and neighborhood politicians have described them for prosecution, even as the church provided its 31,000 known followers and “trainees” to be analyzed for the virus.

The church has stated it was itself a victim of the epidemic and the public held “misunderstanding” about its nature.

After Lee spoke at a information conference yesterday, Governor Lee Jae-myung of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, explained he was about to take the police into the compound wherever the religious chief was staying.

“If you do not take to get tested, I will not only request for an investigation, but also immediately arrest and hand you over to the police. This is the previous warning,” the governor said in a write-up on his Facebook webpage.

He afterwards documented the religious leader experienced still left for testing. — Reuters