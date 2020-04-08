SAARC business officials decided to work on a larger framework to strengthen intra-regional trade

In a video conference with SAARC leaders on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the bloc’s member states come together to jointly fight the epidemic.

SAARC trade officials, in addition to Pakistan, held a video conference on Wednesday, during which a larger framework for trade facilitation was set up to compensate for the negative effects of coronavirus suffering in the region.

The conference emphasized that new ways and means to “sustain and expand” intra-regional trade will be identified until normal trade channels are fully restored.

The South Asian Regional Cooperation Association (SAARC) is a group made up of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“All SAARC countries, except Pakistan, participated in the video conference,” MEA said of the consultations.

Due to the epidemic, the authorities discussed specific issues, such as facilitating trade through practical solutions.

MEA said the need to maintain basic trade within the region has been considered as an important area, adding that officials have said there is a larger framework for facilitating trade in the region.

“Some of the specific issues discussed at the video conference, including the facilitation of trade through practical solutions such as temporary import clearance in preferential duty under appropriate conditions, temporary acceptance of digital origin certificates, have been signed,” MEA said in a statement. “

It said the practical solutions discussed at the conference also included accepting scanned copies of documents for customs clearance of imports and issuing payments by banks and resolving issues facing exports and imports at land customs stations.

All SAARC member countries are exposed to the pandemic virus coronavirus.

