SAARC Coronavirus Videos: Afghanistan Seeks Indian Distance Learning Satellite to Fight Infection – India News

A videoconference to destroy a common strategy to fight coronavirus disease on Sunday evening suggested to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a common framework for telemedicine and a mechanism to ensure, among other things, the flow of basic goods between member states.

Ghani said Afghanistan is in unfamiliar territory, and its vulnerability comes from open borders with Iran, which has been hit hard by a disease that has claimed close to 5.5 thousand lives globally, including over 700 in Iran.

Ghani said Afghanistan needs to learn from India how to increase its health program and also asked India to provide a satellite to train Afghan youth and women to keep them occupied and provide social distance to prevent the spread of the infection.

Also read | Prime Minister Modi attends SAARC video conference to formulate joint strategy to fight coronavirus

Here are five proposals from Afghan presidents.

1. Ghani said that modeling diffusion (coronavirus) and related scenarios is important for effective adoption of anti-virus techniques in the region.

“If we do not diffuse, we will face assumptions from China, the United States or Iran, which are not appropriate for our situation. I am looking for a Saarac task force that could do this for this purpose,” he said.

2. Ghani called for the creation of a common framework for “telemedicine to diagnose related issues and how it (disease) is progressing so that it can be coordinated (among members).”

3. He said that Afghanistan is a non-closed country and the closure of borders poses challenges to the movement of basic items, including medicines and food. It requested “coordinate (d) flows that allow transactions to focus on the underlying.”

4. In his fourth proposal, he requested that services be provided for “an Indian satellite for the education of Afghan youth and women at a distance to ensure the necessary social distance”.

He also requested coordination “between Saarc and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) with the Indian Initiative to determine how replicable the Chinese experience is in our (Saarc) situation and how we both learn and help.

Also read | “Get ready but don’t panic”: PM Modi transmits Indian coronavirus message to SAARC countries

. (ToTranslate tags) SAARC