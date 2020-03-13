SAARC leadership should adopt coronavirus strategy, PM Modi – India said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the leadership of SAARC countries should come up with a strong strategy to fight coronaviruses and that South Asia “should not leave any stone unturned to ensure that our people are healthy”.

“Our planet is fighting the COVID-19 novel Koronavirus. At various levels of government and the people, they are trying their utmost to combat it. South Asia, home to a significant number of the world’s population, should not leave stones unturned to ensure that our people are healthy, “he said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister also suggested that the issue could be discussed through video conferencing.

“I would like to suggest that the leadership of SAARC countries find a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, through video conferences, ways to preserve the health of our citizens. Together, we can set an example for the world and contribute to a healthier planet.”

Prime Minister’s suggestions have emerged that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 75 and a day after the country reported its first death from the disease.

