[sabah-cm-claims-state-govt-intact-even-now-driving-dr-m]

KOTA KINABALU, March five — Sabah Main Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal reiterated the point out government’s help for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but claimed that this will not hinder it from working with the federal government on administrative matters.

Breaking his silence subsequent past week’s Pakatan Harapan government collapse, the Parti Warisan Sabah president claimed that the condition federal government would work with Putrajaya in the interests of the men and women but that it would not be politically affiliated.

“Sabah’s stance is we will proceed to help Tun Dr Mahathir. In the interests of the men and women below, we will also cooperate with the federal govt,” he reported when talking to reporters following internet hosting a gathering with government-aligned elected representatives below these days.

