[sabah-cops-deal-with-disciplinary-probe-over-handcuffes-pala’uboy-scenario]

LAHAD DATU, Feb 22 — A disciplinary investigation will be carried out versus two policemen with the rank of corporal, from the Lahad Datu and Keningau district law enforcement headquarters respectively, above a image of a handcuffed Pala’u boy.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said law enforcement considered the action very seriously as it was in opposition to the procedure stipulated underneath Section 15 of the Prison Course of action Code.

“Hence, a disciplinary investigation will be performed, primarily based on the Inspector-Normal of Police’s (IGP) Standing Orders,” he said in a assertion listed here nowadays.

On Wednesday, a image of a boy begging on the avenue while pointing a toy pistol at a driver of a vehicle at the website traffic light at the Bandar Sri Perdana listed here, went viral on social media.

An procedure dubbed ‘Ops Cantas’ was then executed and the reported boy was detained along with four females, as nicely as six other ladies and four boys below Part six (one) (c) of the Immigration Act 1963.

Zaini claimed the alleged handcuffing was carried out by a policeman from the Felony Investigations Division, Lahad Datu district police headquarters, who took the photo and shared it with his good friend, also a police corporal in Keningau to inform the latter that the kid noticed keeping a toy pistol had been detained.

On the other hand, he said, the good friend uploaded the picture on social media which went viral given that. — Bernama