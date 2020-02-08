Sabah extends immigration restrictions, with the exception of those with recent travel history to China Malaysia

Travelers will be screened by the Ministry of Health at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 24, 2020. – Photo via Facebook / Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8 – The state government of Sabah has temporarily introduced new immigration restrictions for locals and foreigners to curb the spread of the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV).

The decision to extend restrictions on those wishing to enter Sabah was made by the State Cabinet and applies to all points of entry into the state by air, sea or land.

Liew said the move would affect four main categories of individuals and, firstly, prevent entry into the state for all people with recent travel history in mainland China in the past 14 days.

“Malaysian (non-Sabah) nationals who have traveled to mainland China in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter the state.

“Every Sabahan, permanent resident of Sabah and resident of Sabah who lives under a work ID, student ID, long-term social visit pass or special permit and returns from mainland China is subject to a compulsory 14-day self-quarantine in their homes. She said in a statement.

She added that even transit passengers who come from or through mainland China are not allowed to enter Sabah.

Liew also advised all Chinese nationals currently in Sabah to return home before their passport expires. This also applies to those who have recently renewed their visa after announcing a one-time extension for seven days.

The Sabah government recently announced a seven-day extension for Chinese tourists following an earlier nationwide ban on flights from China to the state following the nCoV outbreak in 2019.