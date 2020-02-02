Sabah Introduces ePP System to Accelerate Approval of Development Plans | Malaysia

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the ePP system was one of the state government’s proactive steps to get investors to invest in the state. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, February 2 – Sabah Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today introduced the Electronic Planning Permission (ePP) system, which developers can use to speed up the approval process for development plans in Sabah

The system was developed by the Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry in collaboration with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the State Computer Services Department.

Mohd Shafie said the ePP system is one of the state government’s proactive steps to convince investors to invest in the state.

“The ePP system was developed due to numerous complaints from developers and investors who had difficulty obtaining development permits. In addition, it took a long time, sometimes up to 10 years.

“The ePP system allows developers to understand and know what they need to do to get development approval through the portal provided. It is not necessary to do it manually,” he told reporters after using the system today had started.

Mohd Shafie said the ePP system can prevent corruption, reduce costs due to a fast approval process, and prevent abandoned buildings from being built, as developers need to meet established criteria such as environmental impact assessment before they can get approval.

First, he said that DBKK had been appointed as the first temporary stop center to issue conditional approval letters within 24 hours.

Based on the self compliance method, all applicants were asked to contact the state and federal technical departments directly within three to six months to receive the technical reviews.

“All development in large cities is controlled through the ePP system, while the smaller districts are controlled by zones,” he said, adding that the ePP system will be extended to the Sandakan City Council and the Tawau City Council by June , – Bernama