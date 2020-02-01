Sabah is working with China to facilitate the return of Chinese nationals to Malaysia

Tourists wearing masks at Kota Kinabalu International Airport on January 24, 2020 after the outbreak of the novel corona virus. – Bernama picture

KOTA KINABALU, February 1 – The Sabah government will work closely with the Chinese government to facilitate the process of sending republican nationals residing in the state, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

In a way, this would also ease efforts to bring the Sabah living in China home.

He said Sabah would continue to maintain good relations with China despite the state’s decision to suspend all flights from the Republic after the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

“If there are Malaysians from Sabah in China who want to fly home, we allow this flight, but if the flight brings tourists from China, it won’t be allowed.

“We are taking this measure to ensure the safety and well-being of people in Sabah (against new types of coronavirus infections),” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year open house, today by Putatan Parti Warisan Sabah was held in nearby Tanjung Aru.

At a meeting last Wednesday, the state cabinet decided to suspend all scheduled and charter flights from China to Sabah.

Mohd Shafie said that although the decision will affect Sabah’s economy, with Chinese citizens among the mainstays of state tourism, human health should be a priority.

He said flights from China to Sabah would resume as soon as the situation returned to normal and Chinese nationals who entered the state could stay as long as their visas were valid. – Bernama