[sabah-wildlife-dept:-elephant-poachers-will-be-brought-to-justice]

TAWAU, March five ― The Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) will be certain that elephant poachers and ivory smugglers in the state are brought to justice.

JHL director Augustine Tuuga claimed within just the initially two months of the yr, three persons together with a married pair had been sentenced to fines and jail sentences in the classes courts in Sandakan and Tawau.

“The scenario in Sandakan associated a 50-year-aged male (Indonesian) who was sentenced with a wonderful of RM50,000 and 18 months’ jail.

“While in Tawau, a partner and spouse (Indonesians) ended up each individual fined (RM100,000) and jailed (4 years) soon after pleading guilty to possessing 4 ivory tusks at the Gunung Rara Forest Reserve,” he told reporters soon after the start of the 2020 Entire world Wildlife Working day celebration here these days.

The programme was officiated by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry lasting secretary Dr Jamili Nais, representing Deputy Main Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Augustine meanwhile additional that JHL was even now awaiting the demo towards 6 suspects in relationship with the brutal killing of an elephant by 70 gunshots in Ulu Sungai Udin, Dumpas, Kalabakan in October very last year. ― Bernama