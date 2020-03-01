Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March one — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) welcomed the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister.

In congratulating Muhyiddin, its chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor stated the appointment brings an stop to the country’s political turmoil that experienced prevailed considering the fact that last week.

“It is now time to focus on nationwide enhancement and multi-racial unity,” he said when contacted by Bernama below currently.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah currently appointed Muhyiddin as the eigth Prime Minister.

Hajiji hoped that Muhyiddin would be able to carry more growth to the point out whilst at the similar time target on the rights of condition as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It is our hope that he (Muhyiddin) will give precedence to the enhancement of the condition and the people today of Sabah who are still remaining powering. We know he is an skilled leader and is informed of Sabah’s wants,” he added. — Bernama