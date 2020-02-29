[sabah’s-warisan-confirms-even-now-supporting-dr-m-as-pm]

Parti Warisan Sabah now preserved its previous stand to go on backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the following key minister. — Bernama pic

The Sabah-primarily based celebration, which has nine MPs, turned the hottest to publicly affirm its aid for Dr Mahathir after he announced this morning that he has the numbers to be the up coming key minister.

“Parti Warisan Sabah is constant with the stand just before this which is to help Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as key minister,” the social gathering reported in a statement following the party’s management assembly nowadays.

Subsequent the conference, Warisan secretary-common Datuk Loretto Padua was quoted stating in the assertion that the bash is protecting its past situation of supporting Dr Mahathir as the key minister.

