[sabalenka-topples-kvitova-to-claim-doha-crown]

February 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Aryna Sabalenka claimed her sixth WTA title as she swept past two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova six-3 6-three in the Qatar Open up final on Saturday.

The Belarusian struck seven aces and 21 winners in an aggressive screen as she proved too strong for Kvitova, who was unbeaten in her final 10 matches in Doha.

Battling to stay in the match, Kvitova designed 5 split point alternatives in the fourth video game of the next set but Sabalenka was equal to the process.

The 21-calendar year-previous clawed again with consecutive aces to clinch the game ahead of producing a string of powerful groundstrokes to split Kvitova’s serve to really like on her way to victory.

It provides Sabalenka her third title above the final 6 months right after winning in Wuhan and the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, and she will also shift up to 11th in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Sabalenka focused her triumph to her father Sergey, who passed away in November at the age of 43.

“I missing my father in the pre-season and he was my excellent inspiration,” she stated. “I’m undertaking this for him.”

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, enhancing by Pritha Sarkar)