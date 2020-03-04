saben-lee’s-38-sales-opportunities-vanderbilt-to-87-79-upset-of-alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Saben Lee scored a occupation-large 38 details, together with 15 over the closing 5-in addition minutes to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-79 upset of Alabama on Tuesday night.

Lee designed six of 7 three-tips for the Commodores (10-20, two-15 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a 7-sport losing streak.

Lee made a few 3-pointers, scored on a pair of drives and strike two free throws over the closing 5: 12 to carry Vandy earlier the Crimson Tide (16-14- 8-nine). The loss to the SEC’s past-location staff was most likely a deadly blow to Alabama’s previously shaky NCAA Tournament hopes barring a massive run at the league match.

Lee caught hearth after going a combined eight-of-30 capturing for 24 points above the past two online games. He created 14 of 20 shots and also experienced eight rebounds and 5 helps.

Dylan Disu created four 3s and scored 14 for the Commodores, who also obtained 13 from Scotty Pippen Jr.

Alabama obtained just about all of its scoring from three players.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 30 details and 8 assists. Beetle Bolden produced seven three-pointers and scored 24. Jaden Shackelford scored all 18 of his details in the very first 8 minutes of the second 50 percent.

The rest of the workforce produced one of 12 field-goal makes an attempt for 7 collective points.

Alabama did erase a 10-point second-50 % deficit to consider the guide in advance of Lee took about.

Big Photograph

Vanderbilt built 15 of 28 3-ideas (53.6%) and shot 30 of 54 all round (55.six%). The 15 3s matched the period higher set versus SMU and Richmond.

Alabama’s Lewis joined James “Hollywood” Robinson as the only Tide gamers to achieve one,000 points in just two seasons. Produced 12 of 36 3-pointers (33.3%).

SENIOR Night

The only participant Alabama had to honor on senior night was Bolden, a West Virginia graduate transfer. He performed in 82 online games right before transferring but sent a massive finale in his remaining typical-season sport at Coleman Coliseum.

UP Next

Vanderbilt’s finale for coach Jerry Stackhouse’s first standard year is dwelling Saturday from South Carolina.

Alabama closes the common period Saturday afternoon at Missouri.