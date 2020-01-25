Sabrina Carpenter and Kelsea Ballerini take part in Bebe Rexha’s pre-Grammys brunch! | 2020 Grammys Weekend, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Betty Who, Cyndi Lauper, Dinah Jane, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, Kelsea Ballerini, Natasha Bedingfield, Sabrina Carpenter, tinashe

Every year, Baby Rexha brings together women in the music industry before the Grammys for her Women in harmony brunch and there were lots of stars this year!

Sabrina Carpenter and Kelsea ballerini are among the celebrities who joined Baby and co-host Bumble Bizz on Friday January 24 at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

More celebrities present at the event this year included Jojo, Cyndi Lauper, Tinashe, Jordin Sparks, Becky G, Natasha Bedingfield, Dinah Jane, and Betty Who.

For information: Sabrina wears an Amir Taghi dress.

More than 30 photos inside celebrities participating in the Women in Harmony brunch…

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty

