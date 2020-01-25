Sabrina Carpenter apologizes for “boring” her fans in a sincere letter | Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter speaks of past actions of “someone with whom she has associated”

The singer of “Sue Me” went on Twitter on Saturday January 25 to express her concerns.

“Hello my friends, I realized that there was simply no way to get the truth out there the way you wanted,” she wrote. “Some of you will believe me, others will not, so I have to accept it. But I am so sorry that someone with whom I have been associated has had things in the past to make you question my character in the present. I didn’t know them at the time. It’s not what I know they are now. “

She continued: “I am sorry that some of you felt personally victimized, I understand if you were injured or confused but, as it was not my actions, I did not think it was mine to explain, apart from what I ‘I have already said that I do not support these past actions. “

“Nothing I say will be exactly the right thing to make you fully happy or understand the situation, but I hope you know that none of us will ever grow unless we give others a chance to grow.” , she added.

“I’m a little tired of stepping on eggshells and I miss talking to you,” she wrote. “Recently, I felt less like talking / listening to each other and more like attacking / assuming. So that’s where I had to step back for health reasons. Do not ignore or avoid but simply treat. There are real people behind these screens. With so much more than what you see. Do not forget that. “

“I love you all so much,” Sabrina Carpenter finished. “I really hope you know that. It probably won’t be the last time I do something that bothers you because I’m human. But I will always remain firm in my convictions of acceptance, equality and love. I hope you will trust me. Otherwise, I wish you all the happiness in the world during your own unique journeys (no pun intended). See you this year with lots of exciting news and things. “

