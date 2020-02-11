Sabrina Carpenter makes her Broadway debut in “Mean Girls” | Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is heading to Broadway!

The 20-year-old actress and musician is set to debut in Bad girls next month, with Cady Heron.

“I’m really excited. I’m a big fan of the musical, the film, history in general, Just Jared Jr Tina Fey, and all those people incredibly involved in the series … I can’t wait for the roller coaster! ” Sabrina told people.

She continued, “You only get these opportunities so many times in your life. You are so lucky when you create something new that has never been done before, and you fall in love with it as you do it. But entering this area knowing already that I am such a fan? And tell each of these emblematic lines? I can’t put it into words; it’s going to be so exciting. It brings me a whole new energy… I really dreamed of it since I was little. “

Sabrina will be participating in a 14-week engagement from March 10 to June 7 at the August Wilson Theater in New York.

Congratulations Sabrina!

