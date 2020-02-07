Sabrina Carpenter supports Griffin Gluck at the premiere of “Locke & Key” | Asha Bromfield, Bill Heck, Coby Bird, Connor Jessup, Darby Stanchfield, Emilia Jones, Felix Mallard, Genevieve Kang, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Jesse Camacho, Kevin Alves, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Sabrina Carpenter, Sherri Saum, Steven Williams, Thomas Barbusca, Thomas Mitchell Barnet

Griffin gluck got support from his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at Locke & Key first!

The couple, joined by a friend Thomas barbusca, were spotted at the event Wednesday evening (February 5) at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

The cast of the show, including Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson robert scott and Darby Stanchfield also hit the red carpet.

Other actors present included Asha Bromfield, Bill heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Felix Mallard, Geneviève Kang, Sherri Saum, Petrice jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Hallea jones, Kevin Alves, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho and Steven williams.

The show is based on the best-selling comic, which follows the three Locke brothers and sisters and their mother after their father was murdered in mysterious circumstances.

Locke & Key is now streaming on Netflix.

Photos: Getty

Posted to: Asha Bromfield, Bill Heck, Coby Bird, Connor Jessup, Darby Stanchfield, Emilia Jones, Felix Mallard, Genevieve Kang, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Jesse Camacho, Kevin Alves, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Sabrina Carpenter, Sherri Saum, Steven Williams, Thomas Barbusca, Thomas Mitchell Barnet