Sabrina Ionesc heads to New York as WNBA’s first pick

University of Oregon Point Guard Sabrina Lioness, head of this year’s 2020 WNBA draft, is heading to New York Liberty. Over the past season, the University of Oregon senior average averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Sabrina Lioness is headed to New York Liberty after being ranked 1st overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft.

— Oregon Women's Basketball April 17, 2020

According to CBS Sports, Ionescu is described as “generational talent” and has “elite shooting and pick and roll skills”.

Born in Walnut Creek, California, Ionescu was the first player in NCAA history to earn over 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds, and 1,000 career assists, according to the University of Oregon. She is also the best leader in NCAA history with 26 career triple doubles.

Following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, Ionescu, who won six national championship awards this year and several other awards, also received attention. Helping the Mamba Academy team lead, Ionescu, who had a close relationship with former Los Angeles Laker and daughter Gigi, described Bryant as her “mentor, idol, inspiration, and close friend.”

The new home of Ionescu in the WNBA welcomed her to Brooklyn on Friday night, along with other New York-based basketball players and fans. Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks members shared a message of support.

Welcome to New York, @ sabrina_i20! We congratulate you on being ranked No. 1 overall in # 2020 NBA Draft.

— New York Liberty April 17, 2020

. @KyrieIrving, @ Gtemp17, and Joe Harris wanted a warm welcome to @ sabrina_i20, the newest member of the Brooklyn family

— Brooklyn Nets April 17, 2020

It was also announced Friday that Ionesc signed Nike Basketball. The brand says, "Congratulations. I created the program. I broke the record. I won the award. The business is incomplete."

I created a program. You broke the record. You have won the award.

You still have an unfinished business.

The game is ready to go.

And now your name is called.

So what's next?

Will show you #justdoit @ sabrina_i20

— Nike Basketball April 18, 2020

The team also picked up Megan Walker from the University of Connecticut, Leona Odom from Duke University, Kylie Shock and Jazzmin Jones from the University of Louisville.

