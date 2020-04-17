Sabrina Ionescu is likely to write No. 1

The sports world has stopped. All professional and collective sports have been postponed until further notice. There was no starting day in baseball, nor was there a ritual first training session in the spring. ESPN has resorted to repeated spelling competitions. The brand new XFL football championship, with a $ 375 million investment from the WWE owner Vince McMahon has just filed for bankruptcy in Chapter 11 and so far, there is no end to live sports drought.

There is, however, one area of ​​the sports world that follows the schedule. This is the WNBA Draft live on ESPN Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

While there are certainly more significant losses that people feel, sports bring people together. It is also a microcosm of society, a society that sees women losing their jobs at a higher rate than men, while earning 81 cents a dollar.

Only in the last year, women’s sports around the world have a moment. It was as if we were in a time in history when the proverbial scale – the imbalance of coverage, investment and respect – began to lead to a more favorable balance for women.

USWNT dominated the 2019 World Cup in France and is rooted in a popular legal battle for equal pay against their employer, the US Football Federation. Earlier this year, US Soccer claimed in court documents that women in USWNT were inferior in speed and strength to birth and actually deserved to be paid less because of it. This was followed by a public outcry over this sexist and misogynistic thinking, including public statements by sponsors such as Coke and Deloitte and the possible resignation of U.S. Soccer’s president. Carlos Cordeiro.

In January, the WNBA and the Players’ Union negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement that increased player salaries, increased revenue distribution and included benefits for mothers and family planning. There have also been moves to bring women’s teams to big markets in larger venues, with the Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League playing the final season of 2020 at Red Bull Stadium, on a simple train ride away from New York.

New York Liberty also had to play the final season of WNBA 2020 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a huge improvement over their small arena at White Plains, a place and location that was not easily accessible to players and fans. In January 2019, the owner of a billionaire and Brooklyn Nets Joe Tea The company completed the purchase of New York Liberty, helping to facilitate the transition to Barclays.

The above examples show the trend of a changing tide in women’s sports, which accounts for only 4% of media coverage, according to the Tucker Research Center at the University of Minnesota, despite 40 percent of all participants in the sport. This trend, however, is at stake without the fact that it is really necessary to continue – women’s sports.

As professional sports championships continue to monitor health and government officials everywhere for a possible return to live sports, women’s sports suffer the most. The NWSL, originally scheduled to start playing on April 18, has no schedule, or at least one that can be guaranteed. For a championship that will benefit from the amazing success of the players with four victories in the World Cup, the financial future remains uncertain.

Nothing is normal. The lack of sports reminds us of this. The iconic WNBA design, despite this season, is the glue that holds the dynamics of athletic women together. Oregon University Guard and national level Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the No. 1 pick from New York Liberty. Her talent and marketability fit perfectly in the New York market, with the New York Post already running headlines calling Ionescu a “superstar” and ready to change the WNBA forever. “

Ionescu herself understands this. “Exactly the marketability of New York and its kind of fuss is something I think could be not only beneficial for myself as an individual but also as a brand for women’s basketball,” she told a news conference on Tuesday.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the WNBA season, the league could change course and postpone the draft. Instead, the WNBA decided to keep the draft as planned, responsibly and effectively. The advertising campaign around Ionescu and the blueprint for ESPN will continue the dynamics of women’s sports built in the last year. The draft of the WNBA is the focus, the part of the table that everyone sees standing high.

And he will stand tall, on 5-11, as a guard, outside Oregon University.

