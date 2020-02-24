sabrina-ionescu-remembers-gigi-bryant-as-‘a-sunlight-just-starting-off-to-rise’

LOS ANGELES — College basketball star Sabrina Ionescu states at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the 13-calendar year-old had a superior fadeaway bounce shot than she does.

The Oregon Ducks position guard and all-time NCAA chief with 25 triple-doubles reported Monday that Gianna represented the long run of the WNBA.

Ionescu referred to as the teen “a sunlight just starting up to increase.”

Ionescu mentioned she modeled her game on Kobe’s. The Laker superstar viewed her game titles on Tv and consistently texted her congratulations and tips.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 other people have been killed very last thirty day period in a helicopter crash in foggy weather conditions.

