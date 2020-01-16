Sabrina is the queen of hell in the trailer for season 3 of ‘CAOS’

Because a musical trailer isn’t enough to usher in the new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix has released the official trailer for part 3. You guys, it looks darker than any other season, but it also looks … really funny? Really dark fun. I like this.

All right, here’s what you need to know: Season 3 starts exactly where Season 2 left off – and The Fright Club finds a way to save Nick (Gavin Leatherhood) from hell. Nick also caught the spirit of Lucifer (Luke Cook) in it, making things complicated.

According to official synopsis, “the Dark Lord’s dismissal sent shockwaves through the empires – and since no one is on the throne, Sabrina must take the title” Queen “to defend him against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban (Sam Corlett).

Hell, yes, you read that right – Sabrina will be the new queen of hell.

“Meanwhile, a mysterious carnival rolls into town in Greendale and brings with it a threat to the Spellmans and the Coven: a pagan tribe who wants to resurrect an ancient evil …”

A lot happens!

In summary: Sabrina has to save Greendale, her family, her friends, her boyfriend – everything she loves. While we’re dealing with the school that now has cheerleading because we’re all in a good mood right now.

Sabrina Part 3’s Chilling Adventures will be released on Netflix on January 24th.

If you haven’t seen the musical trailer yet, you can explain it below. It’s … different, but in the end it’s fun! And as many have pointed out, it is very Riverdale.

Of course the tune is Straight to Hell.

Image:

Netflix / Chilling Adventures by Sabrina