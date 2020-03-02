sacramento-father-and-daughter-share-leap-day-birthday-in-rare-state-of-affairs

Saturday was Leap Day, and this small lady is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at a hospital in Sacramento.

To make this celebration a tiny more special, the newborn’s father was also born on Leap Day.

Nurses say the odds of this happening are near to 2 million to a single.

The baby’s name is Camila. Now the two will constantly get to celebrate their birthday collectively each and every 4 many years.