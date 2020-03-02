Monday, March 2, 2020
Sacramento father and daughter share Leap Day birthday in rare state of affairs

David Keith
Saturday was Leap Day, and this small lady is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at a hospital in Sacramento.

To make this celebration a tiny more special, the newborn’s father was also born on Leap Day.

Nurses say the odds of this happening are near to 2 million to a single.

The baby’s name is Camila. Now the two will constantly get to celebrate their birthday collectively each and every 4 many years.

