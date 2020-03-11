Sacramento State wants to ban filming on campus without school permission

California State University, Sacramento is studying a new policy that would require students to get school permission before recording video on campus. Under the proposed policy, students who record video on campus without permission could face severe punishment such as expulsion.

According to a report from College Fix, Sacramento State is studying a new policy that would severely restrict students’ right to record video on campus.

According to the policy makers, the rule is designed to “promote the security” of the campus community. According to the policy, students will need to obtain college permission before beginning production on video projects. Even so, the idiom of the policy suggests that even small video productions or social media videos shot on smartphones could be banned without special permission.

“The purpose of the policy is to minimize disruption, promote the security of the university community, and determine when and how University premises can be used for external shootings, photographs, and productions on property owned, leased, and / or controlled by University, “says the proposed policy statement.

The proposed policy statement states that the new rule would apply to both professional recordings with high-end cameras and personal recordings on smart devices. The statement explicitly states that the restriction applies to videos that are taken for sharing on social media platforms such as YouTube.

Students participating in shootings, photographs and / or recordings of production owned, leased and / or controlled by the university by any means known or that may be invented in the future, including but not limited to, the camcorder , digital disc, movie or electronic broadcast on the Internet or other media. This policy applies to people using personal or professional devices that record and / or capture images and / or sound for sharing on monetized social network accounts or Internet accounts or web pages (as YouTube channels) .

Conservative students have caught video threats and abuses on many campuses, including in Sacramento State. In a video released by Breitbart News in December, a leftist threatened a conservative black student and said “you won’t end up fucking dead.”

