[sacred-lies’-juliette-lewis-and-kimiko-glenn-on-gutsy-females-and-accurate-crime-junkies]

Fans went nuts for the first time of the anthology collection Sacred Lies, which uncovered Minnow Bly, a teenager who is sent to juvenile detention right after being suspected of killing a cult leader she followed. That storyline wrapped up, but the exhibit is back again as Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones with a full new cast, and a entire new eerie storyline that weaves together true criminal offense, the supernatural, and a hauntingly excellent music by The Kills’ Alison Mosshart. The A.V. Club talked to Juliette Lewis and Kimiko Glenn who participate in two of the many potent, Bechdel test-passing women on the new time about Sacred Lies’ fervent lover “Keepers,” and Lewis’ real and endearing passion for correct crime television.

