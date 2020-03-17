Sacred Reich founding member Jason Rainey useless at 53

Previous Sacred Reich guitarist and the band’s founding member Jason Rainey has died at the age of 53.

The information was confirmed by the band, who report Rainey died soon after struggling a coronary heart assault.

Sacred Reich say in a assertion: “It is with deep unhappiness and broken hearts that we need to announce that our close friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has handed absent.

“Jason started off the band right after only enjoying guitar for 6 months. With sheer determination and will, he led us by way of the early yrs of the band. He labored tirelessly. Sacred Reich was his daily life.

“In new years he faced some major healthcare difficulties. He eventually succumbed to a coronary heart assault on Monday, March 16. He was 53 many years old. Jason, we want you peace and adore.”

Rainey performed on Sacred Reich’s debut album Ignorance in 1987 and went on to surface on 1990’s The American Way, 1993’s Impartial and 1996’s Recover.

Rainey was replaced in the lineup by guitarist Joey Radziwill right before their 2019 comeback album Awakening was recorded.

Conveying Rainey’s departure from the band with Sonic Perspectives very last calendar year, Sacred Reich frontman Phil Rind stated: “However, Jason just physically… you will find some things likely on with him.

“He just was not going to be able to do it. We attempted almost everything we could. We all attempted. It just became apparent he wasn’t likely to be able to be up to it and be in a position to occur as a result of for us. It really is truly unhappy. It truly is a real heartbreaking issue.

“Jason started the band. He and I did so considerably jointly, and I’m likely nearer to him than any individual else on the whole planet. When it became obvious, I cried for two times straight. It was heartbreaking.”