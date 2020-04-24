Sad early turbulence in the eastern Pacific Ocean

A tropical disturbance currently surrounds about 750 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An alert at the center, based in Miami, Fla was issued at 6:45 a.m. Hawaii time.

In the next 48 hours, there is an 80% chance that this tropical disturbance could turn into a tropical hurricane as the system moves northwest at about 10 mph.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be the earliest one one of the center has seen in record for the past 50 years in the Eastern Pacific, according to National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen.

The eastern Pacific season will run from May 15 to November 30, during the passage season of the central North Pacific and Atlantic hurricanes from June 1 to November 30.

While the East Pacific hurricane season usually begins about two weeks earlier than the Central Pacific, including Hawaii, it is unusual to see a disturbance this early, according to Feltgen.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we have,” he said. “We’ve got an 80% chance that it will develop into a tropical hurricane, but there’s still a chance that it won’t. The good news is that there are no threats to land, only to ships with shipping interest out there.”

Forecasters note that showering and thunderstorm activity in the disturbance decreased slightly today, but favorable environmental conditions for additional development provide a window of opportunity.

“It’s always very well organized,” Feltgen said. “He had a chance in the next 24, maybe 48 hours, top.”

National Meteorological Service meteorologist Vanessa Almanza said while the alert is still for a tropical disturbance, it’s not totally unusual.

“Tropical depression can happen any time of the year,” he said. “I don’t think there’s an indication of what one cloud says about the whole outlook [for hurricane season].”

Last year, forecasts predicted there would be five to eight tropical hurricanes during the Central Pacific hurricane season, and there were five, which is close to the season average.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is scheduled to release May 20 against its hurricane personality for the Central Pacific, followed by the outlook for the Atlantic and eastern North Pacific on May 21.