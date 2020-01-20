“Sad” Prince Harry says no choice but to end the royal role

LONDON – British Prince Harry spoke of his grief on Sunday that he was forced to give up his royal duties when he signed a contract with Queen Elizabeth and Senior Windsors in which he and his wife Meghan found their official roles in search of one an independent future.

Buckingham Palace and the Queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be members of the British monarchy, no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles, and would now pay for their own lifestyles to start new careers.

The new agreement was made to end a crisis that the couple had triggered when it announced earlier this month that it would cut its official commitments and spend more time in North America while it continued to operate as a prince.

In a speech to the Sentebale charity on Sunday, a clearly angry Harry said the end result was not what he and his American wife, a former actress, wanted.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without any public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible, ”said the Prince, the sixth on the throne.

“I accepted that because I know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what mattered that I knew everything I ever knew would resign to take a step forward in a life I hope can be more peaceful. “

Under the agreement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they start a new life that is split between the UK and North America, where they will spend most of their time. However, you will not take part in future ceremonies or royal tours.

Royal commentators said it was an “abdication” of the “company” – as the Royals are called – and showed that under the warm words in which she said Harry and Meghan were very loved, the queen was a firm and decided line by insisting on a clean break.

“It makes me very sad that this happened,” said Harry. He said the decision to resign was a month-long conversation, not a decision he made lightly. They didn’t go away, he explained.

“As far as that went, there really was no other option,” he added.

He told the audience at the charity he founded to help children with HIV in Africa that they should hear the truth from him, “not as a prince or duke, but as Harry, the same person many of you grow up with have observed over the past 35 years, but with a clearer perspective ”.

“Great Britain is my home and a place that I love. That will never change, ”he said.

The couple’s plans for independence, announced after a long Christmas break in Canada, surprised the rest of the royal family earlier this month, leaving the queen and other senior members wounded and disappointed, royal sources say.

In a television interview broadcast in October, however, both had made it clear how they had to deal with the immense media attention. The couple also took legal action against a newspaper for printing a letter that they had sent to their estranged father Thomas Markle.

Harry said he felt that his wife had been subjected to bullying, much like his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident while fleeing from paparazzi photographers.

“I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen,” he said.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support for one another may be stronger because it is so much bigger than just for us. ‘

Buckingham Palace said the couple would stop receiving public funds and reimburse the cost of renovating their Windsor cottage, which was officially £ 2.4 million ($ 3.1 million).

However, certain details, such as future security measures or whether the couple could continue to use the Sussex Royal title for their website and branding, have not been finalized or released to the public.

Meghan is currently in Canada with her young son Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the previous Sunday that he believed the whole of Britain wanted to wish the couple all the best for their future.

“As I said … I was certain that the royal family, which has been around for a very long time, will find a way forward,” Johnson told Sky News.

However, Meghan’s father was less generous with the couple.

Markle reported to the UK Channel 5 News in a documentary that had been recorded prior to Saturday’s announcement, but aired on Sunday that Meghan was shedding “every girl’s dream” and damaging the monarchy.

“They destroy it, they make it cheaper, they make it shabby,” he said.