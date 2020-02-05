Sad that Mitt Romney is only a Republican vote to condemn Trump in impeachment

Mitt Romney, former Governor of Massachusets and current Senator from Utah, has previously confronted Donald Trump, expressed his terrible behavior, and pointed out at the start of the impeachment investigation that Trump’s call for foreigners to intervene in US elections was “wrong.” and terrible ”. “

Well, Romeny sticks to his belief and is voting today to convict Trump for abuse of power in his Senate impeachment process.

“I swore an oath to God to apply impartial justice. And as you know, I am a very religious person. I take that very seriously, ”said Romney to the vote. He spoke powerfully and clearly to support his voice in the Senate.

“The serious question the Constitutional Senators have to answer is whether the President has committed such an extreme and immense act that he reaches the level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” said Romney.

Unfortunately, we know that this won’t turn the tide against Trump, but it is incredibly powerful and even a little bit inspiring to see a respected, articulate Republican simply tell the truth – even if, frankly, what they call it Have a minimum requirement for their workplace. Yes. He broke the law and yes, he should be removed from office. However, Romney only voted for the condemnation on one point: abuse of power but no obstruction to Congress. SIGH.

It is foolish to assume that these words reach every colleague of Romney who long ago gave up his principles and oath of office because he fears Trump’s anger and wants to hold onto his own power. But I hope these words echo in their ears and make it a little harder for them to sleep at night. (Well, some of them. Mitch McConnell doesn’t sleep; he just crawls in his shell and rests next to a warm fire lit by copies of the constitution.)

In his statements, Romney was clear that he was “safe to hear abuse from the President” and experienced anger and condemnation from his own party – the same President CBS reported had threatened Republican senators to vote against him, and the same party that pretended to be very offended by the idea that the threat existed even though the president’s son is already on Twitter and is demanding that the threat be imposed on Romney, the party appearing to be at odds.

But Romney was also aware that he had carried out this vote knowing these consequences and that his willingness to face such abuse should be a clear indicator of his serious belief that this vote is his duty.

Romney did what no other Republican was willing to do: say without a doubt what Trump did, “was a flagrant attack on our rights to vote, our national security, and our core values.”

The White House, for its part, signals some bad luck with the fact that a member of Trump’s own party (one whom Trump calls a “pompous ass”) has dared to oppose him.

For one thing, I don’t want to know what a “pool spray” is in Trump’s context, but on a day when this terrible, hideous little man is acquitted of everything that prevents him from announcing and taking a full victory he is angry is a victory.

It is a sad day for democracy in America when we celebrate that a single man did the right thing, rather than what his political party called for, opposed the president and showed some backbone. This is not a win for Romney. it is a sad and embarrassing failure for anyone else in his party who does not respect the truth or their oaths. It’s not that Mitt should be proud, but any other Republican member of the Senate who votes for the acquittal should be ashamed.

