[Saddle up to discover about black background at the Black Cowboy Pageant!]

REMBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready and saddle up to experience horses and master about black historical past at the Black Cowboy Pageant!

The event runs from April 30 to May perhaps three at the Greenfield Farms on Spencer Road to celebrate 23 several years.

Curtis spoke with the proprietor of Greenfield Farms, Mark Myers, about how this occasion teaches people about the impression of historic black cowboys.

You can also convey the relatives to journey horses, see the Buckin’ Broncos and Horse Demonstrate on May perhaps two, go on trail rides, enjoy delectable food stuff and so substantially much more.

For additional information, visit the Black Cowboy Festival’s site by clicking listed here.