“Sadio Mane is happy to stay in Liverpool, although I can see Mohamed Salah longing to change things,” claims the former Red

Sadio Mane’s move to Real Madrid would make sense, but Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool before him.

This is the view of former Red Jason McAteer, who believes the “Egyptian King” could leave next summer.

Jason McAteer believes Salah’s future in Liverpool is more uncertain than Mane’s

Senegal’s Star Mane was the outstanding player in Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

He has been linked to a move with Spanish giant Real Madrid, who is said to be interested in him.

Players rarely decline the opportunity to play at the Bernabeu, but McAteer believes that Mane at Anfield is completely satisfied.

Instead, McAteer suggested that it is Salah who could look for a transfer somewhere else.

Salah was not as effective as Mane

McAteer told Racing Post: “I can absolutely see why Real Madrid would consider a move for Sadio Mane this summer – and I could understand if Mane was tempted.

“Real Madrid is not quite the force of the past, but they are still a glam club and would draw attention to themselves.”

“The question is whether Mane wants a new challenge, while the challenge Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp are facing will make the players as hungry as they were this season after being crowned European champions.”

“What I would say is that if Mane left I could worry that it might be the start of a breakup as he is absolutely at the peak of his game right now and needs replacement. In my eyes he is heavier to replace as Mo Salah.

“But we know that the really big teams out there are trying to get better and under pressure to win the best players for stupid money. In fact, I think Sadio Mane is very happy to stay in Liverpool, although I can see Mo Salah who longs to change things, if not next summer then next season. “

Liverpool has soared this season and could win their first Premier League title.

They have yet to record league defeats this season and will face rivals Manchester United on Sunday – the only team to score points against them in 2019/20.

McAteer predicts a pleasant afternoon for his old club and adds: “The game in Anfield will be different.

“Everyone is talking about wanting to beat United and getting them into place. If the players with that mentality and attitude come out, start quickly and score, it could be a long afternoon for United. I expect that Liverpool won 3-0. ” 0 because we stay at zero for fun. “

