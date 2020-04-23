'Sadness' and disbelief from a world lacking American leadership ...

BERLIN >> As America’s image of overwhelmed parish hospitals and snaking unemployed lines flickered around the world, people on the European side of the Atlantic are looking at the world’s richest and most powerful nations with disbelief.

“When people see these pictures in New York City they say,‘ How can this happen? How is that possible? ”Said Henrik Enderlein, president of Berlin-based Hertie School, a university focused on public policy. stunned gentlemen. Look at the unemployed lines …

“I feel a desperate sadness,” said Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European history at Oxford University and a lifelong and ardent Atlanticist.

The world-born pandemic does more than take life and livelihoods from New Delhi to New York. It is shaking fundamental assumptions about American exceptionalism – the role the United States special played for decades after World War II as the arrival of its values ​​and power made it a world leader and example in the world.

Today it leads in a different way: More than 840,000 Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 46,784 have died from it, more than anywhere else in the world.

As the calamity unfolds, President Donald Trump and state governors are not only discussing what to do but also who has the authority to do it. Trump has been fomenting protests against security measures promoted by scientific advisers, false information about the virus and government responses almost daily, and this week the virus was used to cut off the issuance of green cards to people seeking to emigrate to the United States.

“America has not been hurt; it has done exceptionally badly,” said Dominique Moïsi, a political scientist and former adviser at the Montaigne Institute based in Paris.

The pandemic has exposed the strengths and weaknesses of just about every society, Moïsi noted. He demonstrated the strength, and suppression of information by, an authoritarian Chinese state as it imposed a lock on the city of Wuhan. He showed the value of Germany’s deep public trust and collective spirit, as he insisted on the country’s reluctance to step up strongly and lead Europe.

And in the United States, he was exposed to major weaknesses that, in the eyes of many Europeans, were compounded with each other: the erratic leadership of Trump, who devalued expertise and often refused to follow the advice of his scientific advisers, and the absence a robust public health care system and social security network.

Moïsi said that “America was prepared for the evil kind of war”. “It’s preparing for a new 9/11, but instead a virus has come.”

“It raises the question: Is America becoming the bad type with the wrong kind of priority?” he asked.

Ever since Trump moved into the White House and made America the first of his administration’s leading mantras, Europeans have had to use with the president’s casual will to risk decades of alliances and rip off international agreements. Earlier, he called NATO “outdated” and withdrew United States support from the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

But this is perhaps the first global crisis in more than a century where no one is even looking to the United States for leadership.

In Berlin, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said as much.

China has taken “very authoritarian measures, while in the US, the virus has been playing down for a long time,” Maas recently told Der Spiegel magazine.

“These are two extremes, neither of which can be a model for Europe,” Maas said.

America once told a story of hope, and not just Americans. West Germany like Maas, who grew up in the Cold War line, knew this story by heart, and like many others in the world, believed it.

But nearly three decades later, America’s history is in trouble.

The country that helped defeat fascism in Europe 75 years ago next month, and defended democracy on the continent in the decades that followed, is doing a worse job of protecting its own citizens than many autocrats and democrats.

There is a special paradox: Germany and South Korea, both products of the northern war leadership forces, have become potent examples of best practice in the coronavirus crisis.

But critics now see America not only failing to lead the world’s response but leaving its own people as well.

“There is just no global leadership, no national and no federal leadership in the United States,” said Ricardo Hausmann, director of the Growth Laboratory at Harvard’s Center for International Development. “In some ways this is the failure of the United States leadership in the United States.”

Of course, some countries in Europe have also been overwhelmed by the virus, with the number of deaths from COVID-19 higher as a percentage of the population in Italy, Spain and France than in the United States. But they were hit earlier and had less time to prepare and react.

The contrast between the way the United States and Germany respond to the virus is particularly striking.

While Chancellor Angela Merkel was criticized for not taking on a sufficient leadership role in Europe, Germany praised a near-pandemic response, at least by Western standards. This is thanks to a robust public health care system but also a mass testing strategy and confident and effective political leadership.

Merkel did what Trump doesn’t have. He was clear and honest about the risks with voters and quick in his response. He gathered all 16 state governors behind him. A trained physicist, he followed scientific advice and learned from best practices elsewhere.

Not long ago, Merkel was considered a spending force, announcing that this would be her last term. Now its approval rating of 80%.

“She has the mind of a scientist and the heart of a pastor’s daughter,” Garton Ash said.

Some warn that the final story of how land fares after the pandemic is still a long way from being written.

A pandemic is a type of stress test very specific to political systems, said Garton Ash, the history teacher. The military balance of power has not moved at all. The United States remains the world’s largest economy. And it was completely unclear what global region would be best equipped to kick-start growth after a deep recession.

“All our savings are going to face a terrible test,” he said. “No one knows who will become stronger in the end.”

There is another wild card in the short term, Moïsi pointed out. The United States has an election in November. That, as a result of the deep economic crisis of the 1930s, may also affect the course of history.

The Great Depression gave America new contracts. Perhaps the coronavirus will lead the United States to embrace a stronger public safety net and develop a national consensus for more accessible health care, Moïsi suggests.

Moïsi said: “Social democratic systems in Europe are not only more humane, they leave us better prepared and fit to deal with such a crisis.

The current crisis, some fear, could act as an accelerator in history, speeding up a decline in influence in both the United States and Europe.

“Sometime in 2021 we are out of this crisis and we will be in 2030,” Moïsi said. “There will be more Asia in the world and less West.”

Garton Ash said the United States should take an urgent warning of a long line of empires rising and falling.

“For a historian it’s nothing new, that’s what happens,” Garton Ash said. “It’s a very familiar story in world history that after a certain amount of time a power refuses.”

“You accumulate problems, and because you’re such a strong player, you can carry those dysfunctions for a long time,” he said. “Until something happens and you can’t anymore.”