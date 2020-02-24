[safaree-celebrates-like-he-just-received-the-championship-immediately-after-his-initially-at-any-time-diaper-searching-practical-experience:-“my-dance-to-rejoice-discovering-em”]

New York rapper Safaree Samuels is smiling from ear to ear. The hip-hop fact Tv set star has shared footage of himself turning up following heading on his initial diaper browsing knowledge for his mini-me.

Huge Points: Final night time, Safaree went to Instagram to geek out soon after locating the ideal diaper pack for his lately born child.

Higher-Essential Aspects: In early February 2020, Safaree shared epic footage of himself crooning to his mini-me and right away stopping her tears.

Hold out, There’s Extra: A short while ago, Safaree shared the 1st sneak peek of his daughter.

Right before You Go: In 2019, Safaree and his spouse Erica Mena announced their being pregnant news.