[safaree-speaks-to-all-youthful-kings-after-pop-smoke’s-dying:-“keep-ya-dollars-in-the-lender-or-out-of-social-media”]

“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels is talking massive specifics. The hip-hop entertainer has occur ahead to share some clarity and standpoint adhering to the tragic demise of fellow Brooklyn native Pop Smoke.

Major Specifics: Final night time, Safaree hit up his Twitter site to motivate the youth to resist heavy flexing their wealth on social media.

Significant-Crucial Facts: This 7 days, California rapper Blueface inspired non-locals to connect with Los Angeles natives when pulling via to the city.

Wait, There’s A lot more: According to reviews, a shocking Wednesday morning deadly shooting went down at Pop’s home in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday early morning in what seems to be a home invasion robbery … TMZ has learned. The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at all-around four: 30 AM when two men carrying hoodies and masks broke into a household … this in accordance to regulation enforcement sources. We’re explained to the two adult males fired a number of pictures, hanging and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The gentlemen have been seen fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A male was shot and killed Wednesday early morning at a Hollywood Hills dwelling registered to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her spouse. TMZ studies the victim is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Just before You Go: Law enforcement have attempted to nab at least a person suspect.