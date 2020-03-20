Safe and sound appointments at Intreo workplaces postponed more than coronavirus

The Division of Social Security has temporarily postponed all Protected registration appointments with speedy influence.

It is to reduce footfall at Intreo places of work as the Section has seasoned unprecedented ranges of demand in modern times.

A person requirements to total the Protected approach to be issued with a PPS number and public companies card.

It requires a stop by to a Social Security workplace and a confront-to-facial area interview with an officer.

“We are at this time facing an unparalleled problem with coronavirus but my Section is decided to fulfill it with agility and overall flexibility to make certain we get assistance to all who need to have it,” explained Minister Regina Doherty.

“The measures we are using these days will re-implement social distancing in line with HSE and WHO suggestions.”