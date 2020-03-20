Safe and sound appointments at Intreo workplaces postponed more than coronavirus

The Division of Social Security has temporarily postponed all Protected registration appointments with speedy influence.
It is to reduce footfall at Intreo places of work as the Section has seasoned unprecedented ranges of demand in modern times.
A person requirements to total the Protected approach to be issued with a PPS number and public companies card.
It requires a stop by to a Social Security workplace and a confront-to-facial area interview with an officer.
“We are at this time facing an unparalleled problem with coronavirus but my Section is decided to fulfill it with agility and overall flexibility to make certain we get assistance to all who need to have it,” explained Minister Regina Doherty.
“The measures we are using these days will re-implement social distancing in line with HSE and WHO suggestions.”
- Beneficial information
- The HSE have made an info pack on how to protect by yourself and others from coronavirus. Examine it below
- Any one with signs of coronavirus who has been in shut get hold of with a verified case in the previous 14 days ought to isolate by themselves from other people – this means going into a various, nicely-ventilated area by itself, with a mobile phone cellphone their GP, or unexpected emergency division
- GPs Out of Hrs solutions are not in a posture to purchase testing for individuals with standard cold and flu-like signs or symptoms. HSELive is an data line and likewise not in a posture to purchase screening for users of the general public. The community is asked to reserve 112/999 for health-related emergencies at all situations.
- Alone has introduced a countrywide assistance line and extra supports for older men and women who have considerations or are facing challenges relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Eire. The assist line will be open seven times a 7 days, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024