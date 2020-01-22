Safe haven currencies are slipping as Chinese viruses fear money slump

Newly designed US $ 100 banknotes were stacked up in the engraving and printing office in Washington, DC. – AFP picture

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 / PRNewswire / – The US dollar weakened today, and the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc weakened as demand from Safe Haven units subdued as updates from China hope for the spread of a new flu-like corona virus awakened to contain the outbreak.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, fell 0.03 percent to 97.506.

The number of deaths from the new flu-like virus in China rose to nine. This has been confirmed in more than 470 cases. Global fears of an infection that was thought to come from animals increased.

However, China’s response and openness, as opposed to the 2002-03 treatment of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic, helped reassure investors who were concerned about the potential global impact.

“Concerns about viruses are easing somewhat overnight as the market in China and other countries becomes a little more transparent than SARS, for example,” said Brad Bechtel, general manager of Jefferies in New York, in a note.

The dollar was moderately stronger against the safe haven yen and the Swiss franc, which attract investors in times of geopolitical or financial stress.

The dollar rose 0.04 percent against the Japanese currency and 0.08 percent against the franc.

“Doesn’t mean we’re not in the woods on this matter yet, as I’m still expecting a drone of negative headlines until we have really included everything, but things have calmed down for now,” he said.

The franc was under pressure this week after data showed that the country’s central bank had stepped up its intervention in the market to prevent its currency from appreciating.

The Swiss National Bank, which takes an interventionist stance on the franc to boost inflation in the highly export-oriented economy, refuses to speak about its monetary policy. However, investors use weekly sight deposit data as a proxy to estimate how active they have been in the currency markets.

The data released on Monday showed an increase in the cash balance of domestic commercial banks at the Swiss National Bank.

The pound sterling rose 0.67 percent against the dollar as investors discussed whether the Bank of England would cut interest rates when it meets next week.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 percent against the greenback after the Bank of Canada held rates at 1.75 percent overnight, as expected, but opened the door for a possible cut if growth slowed. – Reuters