[safety-guard-convicted-in-murder-trial-for-florida-lady-killed-on-holiday]

TAMPA (WFLA) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial for the person accused of killing a South Florida lady though on vacation in Costa Rica.

The man accused of killing Carla Stefaniak, Bismark Espinosa Martinez has been sentenced to 16 a long time in prison for 2nd-diploma murder.

Carla Stefaniak, who lived in the bay region for additional than a ten years, was found useless in a shallow grave not far from her Airbnb in December 2018.

The trial commenced on Jan. 27, for Bismarck Espinosa Martinez. Authorities say the former Airbnb protection guard killed Stefaniak right after she returned by itself to the apartment she rented via Airbnb.

But Stefaniak’s spouse and children and their attorneys have explanation to think he was not the only 1 associated.

“She fought truly difficult according to the forensics and we just do not consider that nobody read or noticed something,” Caicedo said.

Prosecutors beforehand upgraded the fees from next-degree to very first-degree murder, just after strain from Stefaniak’s family.

If convicted Espinosa-Martinez faces up to 66 yrs in prison.

Pursuing her dying, Stefaniak’s family members is also suing Airbnb, professing the company did not do a qualifications examine on the suspect who was in Costa Rica illegally and failed to alert friends about safety considerations in that nation from the U.S. Condition Section.

Airbnb mentioned nothing at all about remaining sued soon after eight On Your Facet asked for a statement about the lawsuit.

An Airbnb spokesperson said in the statement:

Our hearts are damaged for Carla’s loved ones, close friends, and cherished ones. We reached out to supply aid to them throughout this unimaginably tricky time. We have also been in make contact with with Costa Rican and American law enforcement authorities, and we are standing by to support their investigation, as justice have to be served speedily. The Villa Le Mas has been taken out from the platform.

